New Delhi: After NCP’s Sharad Pawar, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday (June 18) declined to be the Opposition parties’ face for presidential polls 2022. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had suggested Abdullah’s name as the joint Opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential polls. "I withdraw my name from consideration as a possible joint opposition candidate for the President of India. I believe that Jammu and Kashmir is passing through a critical juncture and my efforts are required to help navigate these uncertain times," NC chief Farooq Abdullah was quoted as saying by ANI. In a statement released by his party, the Lok Sabha MP said he held discussions with senior colleagues of the NC and his family about this "unexpected" development after Banerjee proposed his name as the Opposition nominee.

Further, the former Jammu and Kashmir CM said he has many years left for active politics, adding he is looking forward to making positive contribution in the service of J&K and the country. "I’m grateful to Mamata didi for proposing my name. I’m also grateful to all the senior leaders who offered me their support," Abdullah added.

Mamata Banerjee's another choice for Presidential election 2022 says NO

After Pawar’s refusal to contest the Presidential election 2022, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had reportedly suggested the names of Farooq Abdullah and former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi as candidates during the meeting of the Opposition leaders on Wednesday. However, senior opposition leaders had said that the statement was uttered in "passing" and "not seriously", as per PTI.

With Abdullah out of the Presidential race, the Opposition parties are yet to build a consensus for a joint candidate against NDA's nominee, who is also not declared so far.

Meanwhile, the next meeting of the leaders of the opposition parties to pick a consensus candidate for the Presidential election is likely to be held on June 20-21 and will be held by Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, PTI cited senior leaders as saying. They also said that the parties have decided to select a common Opposition candidate who will "uphold the democratic ethos of the country".

(With agency inputs)