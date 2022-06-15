New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (June 15) convened a crucial meeting of the opposition parties to field a joint candidate for the presidential election 2022. At least 17 parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, RJD and the Left parties are attending the meeting at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi. However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Odisha's ruling BJD have stayed away from the Opposition parties meeting. As per ANI sources, AAP will take a decision only after the candidate for the Presidential election is announced.

Who all are present at the meeting called by Mamata Banerjee?

Congress, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), National Conference, PDP, JD(S), RSP, IUML, RLD and the JMM are among the parties attending the meeting called by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

NCP's Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala, H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), Akhilesh Yadav of the SP, Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, Omar Abdullah of the National Conference are among the significant leaders present at the meeting in Delhi.

Delhi | Opposition leaders' meeting called by TMC leader & West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ahead of Presidential poll, set to get underway at Constitution Club of India pic.twitter.com/WXQY3NbFWs — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

On Tuesday, Banerjee and Left party leaders met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence separately to convince him to be the consensus opposition candidate for the top constitutional job, PTI reported.

Last week, the West Bengal CM had reached out to the Opposition leaders urging them to attend a meeting on June 15 in New Delhi to chalk out a joint strategy for the polls.

The Election Commission announced earlier that polling for the next President of India will be held on July 18. As many as 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to elect the next President. Incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind's term ends on July 24. The BJP’s candidate is expected to secure a comfortable win considering the saffron party's strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as well as in several state assemblies, as per PTI.

(With agency inputs)