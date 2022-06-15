NewsIndia
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2022

Presidential election 2022: Mamata Banerjee convenes Opposition leaders meeting, 17 parties in attendance

Presidential election 2022: NCP's Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala, H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), Akhilesh Yadav of the SP, Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, Omar Abdullah of the National Conference are among the significant leaders present at the meeting in Delhi called by Mamata Banerjee. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
  • As many as 17 Opposition parties are attending the meeting called by Mamata Banerjee.
  • The opposition parties are expected to discuss a joint candidate for the Presidential polls.

Trending Photos

Presidential election 2022: Mamata Banerjee convenes Opposition leaders meeting, 17 parties in attendance

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (June 15) convened a crucial meeting of the opposition parties to field a joint candidate for the presidential election 2022. At least 17 parties including Congress, Samajwadi Party, NCP, DMK, RJD and the Left parties are attending the meeting at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi. However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Odisha's ruling BJD have stayed away from the Opposition parties meeting. As per ANI sources, AAP will take a decision only after the candidate for the Presidential election is announced. 

Who all are present at the meeting called by Mamata Banerjee?

Congress, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), National Conference, PDP, JD(S), RSP, IUML, RLD and the JMM are among the parties attending the meeting called by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. 

NCP's Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel, Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala, H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), Akhilesh Yadav of the SP, Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, Omar Abdullah of the National Conference are among the significant leaders present at the meeting in Delhi. 

On Tuesday, Banerjee and Left party leaders met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence separately to convince him to be the consensus opposition candidate for the top constitutional job, PTI reported. 

Last week, the West Bengal CM had reached out to the Opposition leaders urging them to attend a meeting on June 15 in New Delhi to chalk out a joint strategy for the polls.

The Election Commission announced earlier that polling for the next President of India will be held on July 18. As many as 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to elect the next President. Incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind's term ends on July 24. The BJP’s candidate is expected to secure a comfortable win considering the saffron party's strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as well as in several state assemblies, as per PTI. 

(With agency inputs)

Presidential Election 2022Mamata BanerjeePresidential pollsOpposition partiesRam Nath Kovind

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the meaning of serving only 4 years in Indian army?
DNA Video
DNA: Herald case -- Satyagraha to protect the Gandhi family?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government in action on employment, sets target for 10 lakh jobs
DNA Video
DNA: What are the allegations of corruption against Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'