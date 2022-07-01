NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is more likely to win. This is what Mamata Banerjee said on Friday. Not only that, she said, "If the BJP had informed about the candidate earlier, I would have thought about it." On the day of the Rath Yatra, the country is abuzz with this significant comment of Mamata Banerjee. The Chief Minister inaugurated the Rathyatra programme at the ISKCON temple in Kolkata. Replying to a question from reporters, Banerjee said, "If the BJP had informed about the candidate earlier, I would have thought about it. In the current political situation, Draupadi Murmu is more likely to win. Especially in Maharashtra."

At the same time, the Trinamool supremo also said, "We have sentiment towards the tribals. If the BJP had earlier informed that it would contest a Tribal person in the presidential election, all the opposition parties could have sat together and discussed it. They called us and asked us for our suggestions. But we didn't say anything."

The Chief Minister also said, "It would have been better for the country to have a presidential candidate in the larger interest. I can't do anything alone now. That's what the 17 parties decided. Now the nomination has also been filed. There's nothing more to do." In the wake of the Trinamool supremo's remarks, the process of selecting candidates for the presidential election 2022 has started across the country. Questions also began to arise about opposition unity.

After Ram Nath Kovind, who will be the next President of India is now being debated across the country. However, NDA-backed candidate Draupadi Murmu is believed to be likely the new President. According to preliminary estimates, she is well ahead of 17 opposition-backed candidates Yashwant Sinha.

Draupadi Murmu was born on June 20, 1958, to a tribal family in Baidaposi village in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. Her father's name is Biranchi Narayan Tudu. She was appointed as the ninth Governor of Jharkhand and was the first Governor of Jharkhand to complete a tenure of five years. Draupadi Murmu was also a former Odisha minister and was an MLA from Rayrangpur Assembly constituency from 2000 to 2004. If she wins the election, she will become the country's first Tribal president.