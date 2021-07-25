Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 79th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through the 79th edition of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” at 11 am on Sunday (July 25).

The programme will be aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan. The radio programme will be streamed live on PM Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel along with PMO.

The upcoming edition of Mann Ki Baat assumes special significance as it comes amid the Parliament’s monsoon session. It is also the first programme since the cabinet reshuffle which saw many new faces appointed to various ministries.

In the last edition of the programme, PM Modi stressed the need for water conservation and discussed techniques such as rainwater harvesting to deal with the issue.

"The monsoons have come. Let us once again focus on water conservation. When the clouds rain they just don`t rain for us, they also rain for our future generation. The rainwater gets collected on the ground, it increases the groundwater level, and that is why I believe water conservation is a way of service to the nation," he had said.

Modi also hailed water activists such as Satchidananda Bharati from Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal who hard work to resolve the issue of water scarcity in the region.

PM Modi had also urged people to shed vaccine hesitancy saying that it was crucial in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Live TV