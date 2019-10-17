close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Private transporters go on indefinite strike against toll plaza along Jammu-Pathankot highway

Talking to ANI, Gurmeet Singh, President, Jammu-Kathua Bus association said that the toll plaza shut be shut down immediately as it is not possible for the transporters to pay the toll tax. 

Private transporters go on indefinite strike against toll plaza along Jammu-Pathankot highway
Pic courtesy: ANI

All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association on Thursday launched an indefinite strike from Lakhanpur to Kashmir to register its protest against the National Highway Authority of India's decision to set up toll plaza at Sarore along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district.

Talking to ANI, Gurmeet Singh, President, Jammu-Kathua Bus association said that the toll plaza shut be shut down immediately as it is not possible for the transporters to pay the toll tax. Singh said that the transporters are forced to pay as much as Rs 225 for a single side crossing. "We are demanding that the toll plaza be completely shut, we can't afford to pay the toll tax. We pay road tax & every other tax. It is not a toll tax but 'gunda tax'. We are charged Rs 225 for a single side crossing," Singh noted.

No passenger vehicles were seen on the road due to the indefinite strike, which has also received support from the local people. The tourists for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and common people also faced trouble due to the strike.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirToll plazaJammu-Pathankot highwaystrike
Next
Story

Mentally unstable man jumps into lion's enclosure in Delhi zoo, rescued by security personnel- Watch video

Must Watch

PT6M10S

PM Modi's rally in Beed district of Maharashtra, slams opposition on statements after 370 abrogation