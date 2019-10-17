Private transporters go on indefinite strike against toll plaza along Jammu-Pathankot highway

All Jammu and Kashmir Transport Welfare Association on Thursday launched an indefinite strike from Lakhanpur to Kashmir to register its protest against the National Highway Authority of India's decision to set up toll plaza at Sarore along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba district.

Talking to ANI, Gurmeet Singh, President, Jammu-Kathua Bus association said that the toll plaza shut be shut down immediately as it is not possible for the transporters to pay the toll tax. Singh said that the transporters are forced to pay as much as Rs 225 for a single side crossing. "We are demanding that the toll plaza be completely shut, we can't afford to pay the toll tax. We pay road tax & every other tax. It is not a toll tax but 'gunda tax'. We are charged Rs 225 for a single side crossing," Singh noted.

No passenger vehicles were seen on the road due to the indefinite strike, which has also received support from the local people. The tourists for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and common people also faced trouble due to the strike.