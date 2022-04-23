हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress

Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal submit detailed report on Prashant Kishor's presentation, Sonia Gandhi to take final call

Prashant Kishor has been publicly hailed by Ashok Gehlot as a "brand," while Veerapa Moily has said that those opposing Kishor's admission into the party are "anti-reformers."

Priyanka Gandhi, KC Venugopal submit detailed report on Prashant Kishor&#039;s presentation, Sonia Gandhi to take final call
Image for representation

New Delhi: The Congress panel set up by president Sonia Gandhi to work out a revival plan, as suggested by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, has submitted a report on its findings on Friday. Two members of the panel, KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Sonia Gandhi at her residence to submit the report to her.

As per a Congress leader part of the panel, the committee went through Kishor`s proposals in detail and submitted its report to Sonia Gandhi. "Now, she will decide on Prashant Kishor`s role in the party," the leader told ANI. The group, comprising Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh, and Mukul Wasnik, has submitted their opinion in a detailed report on Kishor`s suggestions.

According to sources, most of the suggestions have been found to be practical and useful. "As far as Prashant Kishor`s role is concerned, Gandhi will take the final call on it." Sources have also hinted that senior party leaders hold different views about Kishor and his role in the party.

"It looks like a strange equation. He is neither formally part of I-PAC nor does he hold any position in the organisation. Yet, they don`t function without him," a senior Congress leader said.

Ashok Gehlot has openly praised Prashant Kishor saying that he is a "brand" and Veerapa Moily has said that those opposing Kishor`s entry to the party are "anti-reformers". Some leaders have also said that Kishor`s relations with a few regional parties could benefit Congress if he formally joins the party.

Getting Kishor to join the Congress is a big challenge that the party will be facing, especially the decision of the capacity he`d be holding. Kishor`s proactive role can leave many leaders uncomfortable.

CongressSonia GandhiPrashant KishorPriyanka Gandhi
