Puducherry reports 17 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 39,794

Puducherry: The union Territory reported 17 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 39,794, a top Health department official said on Thursday (March 4).

“No fresh fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday (March 4)”, a release from Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, S Mohan Kumar said.

“The death toll remained at 669,” he added.

The 17 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,286 samples and were spread over Puducherry and Karaikal regions (each reporting six cases) and Mahe (five).

Yanam did not register any fresh cases, the Director said, adding the overall tally stood at 39,794.

The union territory has 166 active cases and 38,959 patients have been discharged after recovery so far, he added.

As many as 19 patients have been discharged after recovery during the last 24 hours.

“The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 percent and 97.90 percent respectively,” he said.

As many as 6.34 lakh samples were tested so far and it was found that 5.90 lakh samples out of them were negative.

The Health Department Director said that 10,132 healthcare workers and 1,864 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far in the union territory.

He further said 945 people either above 60 years or those above 45 with comorbidities have been inoculated in the second phase of the vaccination drive.

“All the primary health centers, community health centers, sub-centers, and government hospitals had the facility to vaccinate the senior citizens and those above 45 years,” he added.

