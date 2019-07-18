close

Defence Ministry

Pulwama attack shows India still a target for Pakistan: Defence Ministry

Defence Ministry said in its annual report on Thursday that terrorist groups continuously encouraged by Pakistan military are still infiltrating into India under cover of massive cross border firing in Jammu and Kashmir and Indian armed forces are giving befitting responses to check infiltration.

The annual report added that the attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) confirmed that India is still a persistent target of Pakistan’s state-sponsored cross border terrorism policy. The report noted that India responded to the cowardly attack by launching a successful preemptive non-military anti-terror aerial strike on largest JeM training camp in Balakot.

The Defence Ministry's annual report said that Pakistan must take credible and irreversible steps to stop supporting terror groups and also take measures to destroy the terrorist infrastructure used to carry on terror attacks inside India. The report noted that until Pakistan stops its support to terrorism, India India will continue to take robust and decisive steps to ensure national security.

Defence Ministry has also slammed Pakistan for failing to take action Jihadi and internationally proscribed terror outfits that target India and other neighbors of Pakistan.

Referring to transgressions by Chinese Army into Indian territory, the Defence Ministry has said in its annual report that compared to last year, the number of face offs and aggressive interactions between India and China has reduced this year.

