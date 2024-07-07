Pune-Based Private Employee Loses Rs 12 Lakh To 'Parcel Scam', Check Out Full Story

Parcel Scam: The shocking incident occurred with a Pune-based private company employee who fell victim to a sophisticated online scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 12 lakh in a ‘parcel scam’.

According to TOI, citing The Hindu, the victim, who chose to remain anonymous, reportedly received a call from individuals who claimed to be representatives of a courier service. They concocted a false tale about a parcel allegedly sent by the victim to Taiwan, claiming it contained illegal items like expired passports and drugs. The scammers tried the care tactics on the victim, pressuring the victim into believing they would face consequences if the supposed 'illegal' parcel was not promptly dealt with.

To enhance their scheme, they likely impersonated officials from different authorities, creating an atmosphere of fear and urgency.

The victim, in a panicked state, was manipulated into making multiple online transactions under the guise of fees and penalties to ‘legalise’ the non-existent parcel. It was only later, upon realizing there was no actual parcel, that they understood they had fallen victim to fraud. The victim has filed a complaint against the scam at Pune Police Station and the investigation initiated into the cyber fraud.