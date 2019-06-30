Pune: Bodies of 15 killed under collapsed wall to reach Bihar on Sunday

Pune: The bodies of 15 of at least 17 labourers killed when a parking-lot wall collapsed in Kondhwa will reach Bihar on Sunday. Most of the labourers who were killed or injured hailed from either Bihar or West Bengal.

The tragic incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday when a parking lot wall collapsed on make-shift huts in an area where construction work was taking place. The temporary huts were built with steel sheets. It is reported that 22 people were sleeping inside the huts at the time of the incident which may have been caused when the parapet wall of an adjoining society collapsed due to heavy rainfall.

While personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and began rescue mission, at least 17 people died in the incident. The injured were taken to a local hospital where some of them are in serious condition.

While Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased who hailed from his state, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a probe into the incident. "No doubt strict action will be taken but we will also find out at which level lapses have taken place. A committee will look into the factors like the legality of the construction etc," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those killed. Pune Police has already arrested two of the builders.