Puneet Agrawal: A Journey Of Passion, Perseverance, And Vision In Technology

Puneet Agrawal’s remarkable journey from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, to becoming a global leader in technology exemplifies the transformative power of perseverance, vision, and innovation. Growing up in a family that valued discipline and hard work, Puneet was deeply inspired by his father, an employee at Indian Oil Corporation, and his mother, a homemaker, who instilled in him the importance of balance and support. His early years were marked by academic excellence and a passion for sports like badminton and cricket, laying the foundation for a multifaceted personality.

Puneet’s academic journey took him from Delhi Public School in Mathura to earn a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Uttar Pradesh Technical University, followed by an MBA in Finance and IT from IIT Roorkee. These formative experiences honed his technical and managerial acumen. To further expand his horizons, Puneet completed an executive CTO program at the Wharton Business School, a step that underscored his commitment to growth and innovation. He began his professional career in 2007 with IBM, where he specialised in SAP Finance and Controlling, embarking on a path that would see him play pivotal roles in global digital transformation projects for Fortune 500 companies.

Over the years, Puneet has emerged as a trailblazer in the technology sector, particularly in industries like pharmaceuticals and medical devices. His expertise has enabled global giants to implement SAP solutions that revolutionized their operations, making them more efficient and adaptable to the demands of a rapidly evolving digital world. Today, as the Global Director of SAP S/4 Hana at West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., Puneet leads the company’s digital transformation initiatives, blending technology with strategy to create a meaningful impact on a global scale.

What sets Puneet apart is his visionary approach to technology, particularly his focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI). He sees AI as a transformative force that will redefine the way businesses operate, shifting focus from "HOW" tasks are executed to "WHAT" problems need to be solved. Puneet’s forward-thinking mindset positions AI as a critical enabler for the future, and he passionately encourages the younger generation to dive into AI technologies and solve real-world challenges. “These are exciting times,” he says. “Don’t waste a moment — there’s no better time to start.”

Looking ahead, Puneet envisions a bright future for India, especially in the technology and innovation sectors. He believes the rapid infrastructural and technological advancements in the country will solidify its position as a global innovation hub. For his leadership and industry expertise, he has been invited and participated in the coveted interview panel of the Department of Management Studies, IIT Roorkee as an industry expert.

Confident in the potential of India’s youth, he sees them leading the nation into a golden era of growth and excellence. Puneet Agrawal’s journey serves as an inspiring testament to the power of determination, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, making him a role model for aspiring technologists and leaders alike.

