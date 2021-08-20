हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab

Ahead of 2022 polls, CM Amarinder meets Sidhu to set up panel for 'better coordination'

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu announced the setting up of a 10-member panel to ensure better coordination between the ruling party and the state government.

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday (August 20) projected a united face at the former`s residence, they announced the setting up of a panel to ensure better coordination between the ruling party and the state government.

The Chief Minister and state Congress president Sidhu agreed to a 10-member `Strategic Policy Group' to help to further expedite the implementation of the government programmes and reform initiatives, said Chief Minister's spokesperson to IANS.

The panel will be chaired by Chief Minister, it includes Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Social Security Minister Aruna Chaudhary.

Also, Sidhu and the four party working presidents -- Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Sangat Singh Gilzian and Pawan Goel, and Pargat Singh constitue the remaining members.

The group will hold weekly meetings, in consultation with other ministers, experts, will discuss and review the progress of the various state government initiatives already under implementation, and will also suggest measures to expedite the same.

