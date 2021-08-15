Punjab Assembly elections 2022: Navjot Singh Sidhu promises more tickets to Youth Congress workers

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday (August 15) said that as compared to last time, the party will give more tickets to youth this time. Sidhu made the statement while addressing the state Youth Congress workers at the Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh.

The Congress leader said he would honour merit and give respect to youths. “Youths will get one-and-half times more tickets than what they got earlier,” PTI quoted the newly-appointed state Congress chief as saying. He added that he is there to change the system which 'does not acknowledge workers and keep the power confined to a few people'.

“Those who love Punjab are used as showpieces during the polls. After winning the elections, these people are sidelined and replaced by the ones interested in profiteering. I promise you that I'll honour merit and give respect to youths,” Sidhu was quoted as saying by ANI.

To mark Independence Day, a march was also organised by Youth Congress workers.

Making a veiled attack at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sidhu claimed they were after him to join the party. “You were after Sidhu with chair in their lap. And you came to my house and asked me, Sidhu sahib, what can we do for you.”

He stated that AAP members would write to him, adding he said they should send the letter to a “correct address”.

In a truce between the duo, Sidhu had assumed the charge as Punjab Congress president in presence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on July 23. As per reports, to bury the hatchet, Sidhu had separately requested Singh to be present at the installation ceremony and said he had "no personal agenda".

(With PTI inputs)

