Punjab Cong MP Receives Threat, Asked To Stop Speaking Against Pro-Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh

Ludhiana, Feb 26 (PTI) Congress' Ludhiana MP and former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's grandson Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday claimed to have received a call threatening him of dire consequences if he did not stop speaking against preacher and Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh.

Bittu, a three-time MP, is the grandson of Beant Singh who was assassinated in 1995.

Recently, Amritpal Singh's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke though barricades and stormed into a police station complex in Ajnala on Thursday, camping there till they were "assured" that Singh's arrested aide would be released.

Singh's aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh 'Toofan' walked out of jail Friday.

A large police force kept a watch but refrained from taking any action as the preacher, often described as a Khalistan sympathiser, and other protesters stayed put at the Ajnala police station for hours.

The Ludhiana MP, who is currently in Chhattisgarh attending the 85th plenary session of the Congress, said he received a "threat call of an unknown caller from an international number".

"The caller said I should stop speaking against Amritpal Singh or else face dire consequences," Bittu said.

Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De' organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year.

In-charge Ghumar Mandi police post, Ludhiana, Sub Inspector Satnam Singh Bhullar said he had received a complaint regarding the threat call received by Bittu and further investigations were on.

