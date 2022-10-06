Punjab DElEd ETT Merit List 2022 likely to be RELEASED TODAY at ssapunjab.org- Here’s how to download

Punjab DElEd ETT 2022: Punjab Diploma in Elementary Education, Punjab DElEd Admission 2022 merit list is awaited release. However, there is no confirmation of the Punjab D.ElE.d ETT Merit List 2022 being released today on the official website, ssapunjab.org. Candidates should be aware that the release of the merit list was planned for October 3, 2022.

Candidates who registered for admission to the two-year D.El.Ed course in 2022 can see and download the merit list once it is published on the official website. Candidates must connect with their registration number and password in order to see the merit list on the official website.

Punjab DElEd ETT Merit List 2022: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--ssapunjab.org On the appeared homepage, go to the Punjab D.El.Ed course 2022 tab Now, click on the Punjab D.El.Ed Admission 2022 merit list (link would be published once the merit list is released) A new login page would open Key in your registration number and password Submit details and access the merit list Save and download the same Take a printout as required\

According to the calendar for Punjab DElEd admissions in 2022, the registration period ended on September 27, 2022, and the merit list was scheduled to be made public on October 3. Candidates won't be allowed to amend the information they've provided once the registration procedure is complete, and if the details are found to be inaccurate, their candidature may be cancelled.