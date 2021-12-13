हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab Elections

Punjab elections: Congress appoints Navjot Singh Sidhu as election committee chairman

The committee includes Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and all the ministers in his government.

Punjab elections: Congress appoints Navjot Singh Sidhu as election committee chairman
File Photo

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Congress named Party`s state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as the chairman of its Pradesh Election Committee.

As per the release issued by All India Congress Committee General Secretary KC Venugopal, the committee includes Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and all the ministers in his government.

The committee also includes Ambika Soni, Sunil Jakhar, Pratap Singh Bajwa, all MPs from Punjab, all ministers in the state government of Punjab, among other members.

Earlier, Congress has declared AICC general secretary Ajay Maken chairman of the screening committee for upcoming Punjab polls.

Ambika Soni has been appointed as the chairperson of the Election Coordination Committee.

Pratap Singh Bajwa has been appointed as the Manifesto Committee chairperson and Sunil Jhakar is the new Election Campaign Committee chairperson for Punjab.

Assembly poll in Punjab is scheduled to be held early next year.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab ElectionsPunjab pollsNavjot Singh SidhuCongress
Next
Story

Maharashtra reports 2 new Omicron cases, total tally reaches 20

Must Watch

PT44M4S

Taal Thok Ke: 'Credit War' on Kashi Corridor?