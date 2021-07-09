Punjab lifts weekend and night curfew, check what's open and what's closed

New Delhi: The Amarinder Singh-led government in Punjab announced that the COVID-19 restrictions across the state will be further eased as the coronavirus situation has improved significantly. The weekend and night curfews will be removed, while people who have been vaccinated with even one dose will be allowed to visit bars, cinemas, gyms and malls, ANI quoted the government directive.

Further, Chief ministers office said, an increase in supply of vaccines is critical and opening of sectors requires stakeholders with one dose.

Here's what will be opened and what will be closed:

* All restrictions imposed for weekend and night curfew has been removed.

* Gatherings of 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors has been allowed.

* Bars, gyms, cinema halls, restaurants, spas have been allowed to re-open with the precondition that staff must have taken at least one COVID19 vaccine dose.

* Visitors will be allowed in bars, gyms, cinema halls, restaurants, spas if they have taken at least one COVID19 vaccine dose.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Punjab rose to 16,157 on Thursday with 11 more fatalities, while 229 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,97,195, according to a medical bulletin.

