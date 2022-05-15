Chandigarh: Switching loyalties by the disgruntled leaders in politics is not new but it certainly leaves the voters disappointed. In the recent turnout of events, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar, who was also hopeful of the chair of Chief Minister after the unceremonious exit of Captain Amarinder Singh last year, quit the party and another former PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu came to his support, which could be an indication of new political alliances in Punjab even as both the leaders have kept their cards close to their chest.



The resentment had been brewing between Jakhar and the party high command following which the Disciplinary Committee of All India Congress Committee had on April 11 issued a show-cause notice to Jakhar for his alleged anti-party attacks following the party’s drubbing in the assembly elections. Jakhar was allegedly critical of former Congress chief ministers Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi.



Similarly, In Charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Chaudhary had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take disciplinary action against Sidhu for allegedly portraying himself above the party since the cricketer-turned-poltiician had been continuously expressing his resentment against the functioning of the then CM Charanjit Singh Chani.



A couple of months ago Sidhu wouldn’t leave an opportunity of launching vituperative attacks against opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership including Bhagwant Singh Mann but recently he called Punjab CM Mann, a very ‘receptive’ person with whom he spent ‘most constructive 50 minutes’.



But for Congress in Punjab, the path appears to be troubled ahead especially after being decimated by AAP in the recently concluded elections and shifting of loyalties by several second-rung leaders who should have been working to strengthen the party at the time of crisis.



Jakhar has already said “Good luck and goodbye Congress” but Sidhu who is facing the threat of disciplinary action continues to take the cudgels. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see many other Congress leaders following in Jakhar’s footsteps shortly.



According to sources, AAP has already begun sending feelers to the disgruntled leaders of the Congress party in case they make up their minds to shift their loyalty.

