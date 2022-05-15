हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab politics

Punjab Politics: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s surprise support for Sunil Jakhar hints at new alliance?

Navjot Singh Sidhu coming to Sunil Jakhar's support after the latter quit Congress could be an indication of new political alliances in Punjab even as both the leaders have kept their cards close to their chest.

Punjab Politics: Navjot Singh Sidhu’s surprise support for Sunil Jakhar hints at new alliance?
File Photo

Chandigarh: Switching loyalties by the disgruntled leaders in politics is not new but it certainly leaves the voters disappointed. In the recent turnout of events, former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar, who was also hopeful of the chair of Chief Minister after the unceremonious exit of Captain Amarinder Singh last year, quit the party and another former PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu came to his support, which could be an indication of new political alliances in Punjab even as both the leaders have kept their cards close to their chest.
 
The resentment had been brewing between Jakhar and the party high command following which the Disciplinary Committee of All India Congress Committee had on April 11  issued a show-cause notice to Jakhar for his alleged anti-party attacks following the party’s drubbing in the assembly elections. Jakhar was allegedly critical of former Congress chief ministers Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi.
 
Similarly, In Charge of Punjab affairs, Harish Chaudhary had written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take disciplinary action against Sidhu for allegedly portraying himself above the party since the cricketer-turned-poltiician had been continuously expressing his resentment against the functioning of the then CM Charanjit Singh Chani.
 
A couple of months ago Sidhu wouldn’t leave an opportunity of launching vituperative attacks against opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership including Bhagwant Singh Mann but recently he called Punjab CM Mann,  a very ‘receptive’ person with whom he spent ‘most constructive 50 minutes’.
 
But for Congress in Punjab, the path appears to be troubled ahead especially after being decimated by AAP in the recently concluded elections and shifting of loyalties by several second-rung leaders who should have been working to strengthen the party at the time of crisis.
 
Jakhar has already said “Good luck and goodbye Congress” but Sidhu who is facing the threat of disciplinary action continues to take the cudgels. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see many other Congress leaders following in Jakhar’s footsteps shortly.
 
According to sources, AAP has already begun sending feelers to the disgruntled leaders of the Congress party in case they make up their minds to shift their loyalty.

ALSO READ'Gold... shouldn't lose him': Navjot Sidhu's surprise support to Sunil Jakhar

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab politicsSunil JakharNavjot Singh SidhuCongressPunjab CongressAAP
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Director and other posts on upsconline.nic.in, details here

Must Watch

PT4M53S

Congress respects the leaders - Rahul Gandhi