'Gold... shouldn't lose him': Navjot Sidhu's surprise support to Sunil Jakhar

New Delhi: After senior Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar quit the party on Saturday (May 14), Navjot Singh Sidhu called him an “asset worth his weight in gold” and urged the grand old party not to “lose” him. Taking to Twitter, former Punjab Congress chief Sidhu wrote, “The congress should not loose #sunilkjakhar …. Is an asset worth his weight in gold …. Any differences can be resolved on the table (sic).” “Good luck and goodbye Congress,” were the words chosen by Jakhar to announce his resignation from the Sonia Gandhi-led party. This comes after last month he was removed from all party positions for alleged anti-party activities. “It is my parting gift to the party. Good luck and goodbye Congress,” said Jakhar.

As per PTI, Jakhar was upset with Congress for serving him a show-cause notice on April 11 for “breaching party discipline” and was directed to reply within a week. However, the leader did not repond to the Congress disciplinary committee panel.

He announced his decision to quit the party during an almost 35-minute-long Facebook Live while Congress is holding a ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur currently. Attacking Sonia Gandhi, the former MP said he was issued a show-cause notice despite him not holding any position in the party. He was quoted as saying by ANI, "I don`t hold any post (in the party); I have an ideology. I want to ask Sonia Gandhi that being Congress president, doesn`t she know that I hold no position in the party? Then why a show-cause notice is being given to me?"

Former Punjab Congress chief Jakhar also slammed senior party leaders Tariq Anwar, JP Aggarwal and Ambika Soni, who are members of the Congress Disciplinary Committee.

Meanwhile, Jakhar has found an ally in Sidhu, who is likely to face disciplinary action after Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary’s complaint against him. In late April, Chaudhary wrote a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking action against Sidhu for trying to "portray himself above the party".

(With agency inputs)