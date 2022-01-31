हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab assembly elections 2022

Punjab Polls 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh, SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal file nomination

Captain Amarinder Singh filed his nomination for the upcoming state assembly polls from the Patiala constituency while Badal will contest from Jalalabad.

Punjab Polls 2022: Capt Amarinder Singh, SAD&#039;s Sukhbir Singh Badal file nomination

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Punjab and Punjab Lok Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday (January 31) filed his nomination for the upcoming state assembly polls from the Patiala constituency.

Before heading to the election commission office for filing the nomination, Captain Singh sought Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s blessings by touching his sword.

Visuals released by news agency ANI shows former CM bowing down to the sword of Lord Guru Gobind Singh.

Captain Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress, will contest the assembly polls in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. (BJP)

The leader quit Congress last year after a high voltage political tussle between him and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu led to his resignation as CM.

Later, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also reached the EC office to file his nomination for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Polls. Badal will contest elections from Jalalabad.

However, Punjab Assembly Polls will be held in one phase on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly.

The SAD could manage to win only 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

