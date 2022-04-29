Punjab: Summer vacation in schools starts 14th May, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

The summer vacation in the state of Punjab would begin from May 14, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced today. Mann said that decision has been taken in view of heatwave and suggestions from parents. "Keeping in view the sudden heatwave and suggestions from thousands of parents and teachers, it has been decided to observe summer vacation in all schools of Punjab from May 14," Mann was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The state of Punjab is witnessing an intense heatwave. Bathinda recorded a high of 44 degrees Celsius temperature today, while Patiala recorded the maximum of 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana's high settled at 43.2 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar saw the highest temperature of 42.3 degrees Celsius. Jalandhar registered a high of 42.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 42.2 degrees Celsius.