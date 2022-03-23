Pushkar Singh Dhami: From ABVP member to taking oath as Uttarakhand CM for 2nd term, know all about him here

New Delhi: Pushkar Singh Dhami is all set to be sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Wednesday (March 23, 2022). Dhami is scheduled to take oath for his second consecutive term at around 2.30 pm at the Parade Ground in Dehradun in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

कल दिनांक 23 मार्च को माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के उत्तराखण्ड आगमन पर समस्त प्रदेशवासियों की ओर से हार्दिक स्वागत एवं अभिनंदन I pic.twitter.com/K7ht1gSzmG — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 22, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and a host of party leaders including the chief ministers of various BJP ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur will also attend the Dhami's grand oath-taking ceremony.

Who is Pushkar Singh Dhami?

Pushkar Singh Dhami was born on September 16, 1975, in Pithoragarh's Tundi village.

Dhami's father was in the Indian Army and when he was in class 5, his family moved to Khatima, which was to become his 'karmabhoomi'. He won from there twice.

He graduated from Lucknow University in Human Resource Management & Industrial Relations and also has a degree in law.

Dhami began his political career in 1990 with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He was also the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha twice and campaigned for the reservation of jobs in industries for the local youth.

Dhami is often regarded as protégé of Maharashtra Governor and former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari, whom he served as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and an adviser.

At 45, Dhami became Uttarakhand's youngest chief minister when he took over in July last year. He also happened to be his party's second CM replacement in 2021. Earlier Trivendra Singh Rawat was made to make way for Tirath Singh Rawat.

Though losing his own seat of Khatima which he had been winning since the 2012 assembly polls, Dhami has been credited for the BJP's big win in the state assembly polls in which the party won 47 out of a total of 70 assembly seats.

The ruling party has formed the government in Uttarakhand again, the first time in the state's 21-year history that a party has come to power for a second term in a row.

(With agency inputs)

