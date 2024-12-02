Quality Redefined: ReynoArch Sets New Standards In Indian Construction Materials

In recent developments, ReynoArch has emerged as India's first and only ISI-approved Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) brand, setting a new benchmark for quality and innovation in facade solutions. This milestone represents a significant leap forward for Indian manufacturing standards in the construction materials sector.

The story of ReynoArch unfolds as a remarkable journey of entrepreneurial vision and technological innovation led by the dynamic Pawan Garg. Founded in 2020, ReynoArch has rapidly emerged as a comprehensive facade solutions provider, offering an expansive portfolio that includes ACP sheets, HPL sheets, ACP louvres, WPC louvres, fin louvres, honeycomb panels, zinc composite panels, and solid metal panels.

Garg's entrepreneurial narrative is a testament to visionary thinking and strategic innovation. His journey began in 1992 with glass processing when India's technological infrastructure was still evolving. By 1998, he had established a designer glass manufacturing plant under the brand "Moonstone," showcasing his early commitment to pushing technological boundaries.

The company's trajectory continued to rise with strategic innovations. In 2004, Garg founded Alstone, introducing aluminium composite panels to a largely unprepared market. By 2008, he had created a demand and successfully promoted ACPs nationwide. His innovative spirit further manifested in 2010 with the introduction of silicone sealant technologies, breaking the monopoly of European manufacturers.

Sustainability has been a cornerstone of ReynoArch's philosophy. In 2012, the company launched Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) sheets, doors, and frames as eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials like plywood and timber. This commitment to environmentally responsible innovation culminated in the launch of ReynoArch in 2020, aimed at establishing global quality standards in India.

The company's product range extends far beyond facades, encompassing WPC sheets, grills, doors, door frames, and flooring. ReynoArch's solutions have been integral to significant infrastructure projects, including airports, railway stations, hospitals, and hotels, demonstrating the brand's versatility and reliability.

For architects, builders, interior designers, and industry professionals, ReynoArch represents more than a product line – it embodies a vision of technological advancement, sustainability, and uncompromising quality in construction materials.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)