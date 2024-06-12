Rahul Dravid, Jasprit Bumrah & Surya Kumar Yadav Unveil YiPPee!’s Latest Campaign 'YiPPee! Toss'

Multitude of accounts took to social media and shared their desire to know “What is the Toss all about?”. With widespread speculations by people, the conversation grabbed eyeballs garnering millions of views across social media making it viral.

While the internet kept wondering about what the cricketers were ‘tossing’ about, the brand Sunfeast YiPPee! took to Instagram and did the grand reveal of its latest campaign ‘YiPPee Toss’, thus, putting all speculations to rest.

Sunfeast YiPPee!, a leading instant Noodle & Pasta brand from ITC Ltd is back with a brand-new campaign featuring the country’s most-loved cricketers – Rahul Dravid, Jasprit Bumrah and Surya Kumar Yadav. This fun-filled campaign leverages the popularity of top cricketers in a playful fashion highlighting the unique qualities of YiPPee! Noodles which are: Long & Non-Sticky.

The recently launched TVCs showcase Dravid, Bumrah and ‘SKY’ in lighthearted scenarios where they use the ‘YiPPee Toss’ to settle day to day friendly banters in a playful manner using YiPPee! Noodles. It’s an innovative play on the brand’s core USPs of Long & Non-Sticky Noodles. The campaign positions YiPPee! as ‘India’s Choice’.

Speaking about the campaign, Kavita Chaturvedi, Chief Operating Officer, Snacks, Noodles & Pasta, Food Business, ITC Ltd., said, “Cricket is an emotion in India and what better way to connect with our consumers than by bringing together the sport and the deliciousness of YiPPee! Noodles. This campaign celebrates the playful energy of our brand and the joy of relishing a bowl of YiPPee! with friends and family.”

Popular Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah remarked “It’s a very playful campaign and we had a lot of fun. If there is one way to settle a banter, it is through YiPPee!”

Much loved Batsman Surya Kumar Yadav said “I am thrilled to be part of this campaign as it perfectly mirrors our camaraderie both on and off the field. With YiPPee! settling our playful banter just got a whole lot easier”

Legendary Rahul Dravid said “I had a wonderful time while working with Bumrah and SKY on this campaign. We've created something enjoyable, and I hope everyone likes it.”

The YiPPee! Toss, campaign will be rolled out in multiple media platforms across the country. The brand is confident that the campaign will resonate with its vibrant target audience and inspire them to do the YiPPee! Toss to settle playful disputes amongst friends, just like our favorite cricket stars!

