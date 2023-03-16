Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Parliament Amid Uproar Over His Remarks In London, Stays Mum On BJP's Apology Demand

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who recently returned from his week-long UK trip arrived at Parliament on Thursday (March 16) but stayed silent on the demands for an apology by the BJP on his statements made abroad. As Rahul Gandhi stepped out of his car, reporters asked him if would apologise for his remarks about the country in the UK as demanded by the BJP. Gandhi smiled but stayed mum on the subject and stepped inside the Parliament building. Both Houses of Parliament have been adjourned till 2 pm.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament, remains silent on the question of BJP's demand to tender an unconditional apology for this London speech pic.twitter.com/ksvV3pnyPP — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

For the past two days, the ruling BJP and the Congress have been engaging in a war of words in Parliament over Gandhi's remarks on Indian democracy in London. The BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi had defamed the country by making such remarks but the Congress has continued to defend the comments. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had indirectly snubbed Gandhi at an event in Karnataka wherein he called India the 'Mother of Democracy'.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also took several digs at the Congress MP and asked him to apologise to the Parliament.

"No matter how much help he (Gandhi) seeks from foreign friends, foreign newspapers and channels, foreign soil, foreigners can never dominate India. You have to vote here, not in England or America," Thakur said.

"Rahul Gandhi should stop Cambridge cries and London lies and come back to Parliament and apologise to Parliament," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, in London, had alleged that there was an 'attack' on Indian democracy and claimed that Opposition MPs were often prevented from speaking in Parliament as their mics were turned off.