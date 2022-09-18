Rahul Gandhi bows down, makes a girl wear sandals properly; Heart-touching video from 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' goes viral - WATCH

Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi resumed from Haripad in Kerala on Sunday, with hundreds of party workers and leaders including Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan, Kodikunnil Suresh, K Muraleedharan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala were present attending the Yatra. The yatra has entered its 11th day, which started after 6.30 am. Meanwhile, a heart touching video of Rahul Gandhi is going viral on social media, in which he is seen helping a girl to wear sandals.

It is being said that this video is from Ambalapuzha town of Alappuzha district. It can be seen that Rahul Gandhi is seen walking on the road with other party leaders. A man is holding a small girl's hand and is walking a little ahead of them. Rahul stops her by giving her voice and informs that the girl's sandals are open. After that, he immediately bowed down and made the girl wear sandals properly. Social media users have praised this help of Rahul a lot.

Rahul meets people by breaking the security cordon. It is known that Rahul has also been seen breaking the security cordon in between to meet the people waiting on both sides of the road. After walking for more than an hour, he stopped for tea at a hotel on the way. The Congress said the morning session of the Yatra would end after reaching Ottappana and the members would rest at Karuvatta nearby. As per the schedule, the yatra will resume at 5 pm from Purakkad, which is 6.5 km from Karuvatta, and Rahul and other members of the Yatra will cover the same distance by vehicle. The evening phase will end around 7 pm near T D Medical College Hospital, Vandanam.The Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover a distance of 7.5 kms in the evening phase.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is to be completed in 150 days. The padyatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will end in Jammu and Kashmir. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of 10 September, will pass through different parts of the state (Kerala) covering a distance of 450 km through seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on 1 October.