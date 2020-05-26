Cracks in Aghadi? Rahul Gandhi says Congress isn't key decision-maker in Maharashtra, causes stir

Mumbai: In a statement that is likely to complicate the matter further as reports of a rift has emerged between two allies in the Maharashtra coalition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stated on Tuesday (May 26) that his party was not a key player but is only supporting the government to run the state.

"The Congress is part of Maha Vikas Aghadi and holds key ministries but we are only supporting the government and are not a key player in the state. We are decision-makers in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Puducherry. There is a difference between running a government and supporting it" the Wayanad MP stated. His reply came as the Opposition accused the Maharashtra government of mishandling COVID-19 crisis and demanding the Governor to dismiss the state government.

Rahul's latest remark on the issue could come as a setback for the MVA government in Maharashtra where hectic politics is reportedly going on. He, however, defended the state government and said that Mumbai is a well-connected state. And that is the reason why COVID-19 cases are rising there. He said the party is doing better where ever it is running its own government.

On May 25, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar met amid reports of a rift between the state's ruling coalition over the handling of the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. Thackeray and Pawar met at the former's Mumbai home Matoshree after it was reported that the Maharashtra CM was unhappy over Pawar's suggestion that the state should reopen gradually and economic activities should be allowed to put the economy back on track.

Notably, hours before his meeting with CM Thackeray, the NCP supremo held a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Talking to media after the meeting, NCP leader Praful Patel, who also attended the meeting with Pawar, said that it was "just a courtesy meet".

Confirming about the meeting between the two senior leaders, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government in the state is not facing any trouble.

Interestingly, BJP leader Narayan Rane also met Governor Koshyari on Monday (May 25) and demanded that the President's Rule should be imposed in the state. Reacting to it, Raut said, "If the President's rule has to be imposed, the Centre should start with Gujarat first. If you go by the Gujarat High Courts strictures on tackling the COVID-19 crisis, the performance of the state is worse compared to Maharashtra."