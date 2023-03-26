Rahul Gandhi Changes His Bio On Twitter, Instagram, Writes 'Dis’Qualified MP'

New Delhi: Two days after his disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (March 26, 2023) changed his bio on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts and wrote 'Dis’Qualified MP'.

"Member of the Indian National Congress | Dis’Qualified MP," his bio on Twitter and Instagram read.

Gandhi, 52, was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case.

The disqualification will prevent the four-time MP from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.

Earlier on Saturday, he claimed that the action against him was taken because Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "scared" of his next speech in Parliament on the Adani issue.

At a "special" press conference, he said that even if he is disqualified from Parliament for life or jailed, he would keep defending the democratic nature of the country, and claimed that a "panic-stricken" government has handed the Opposition a "weapon" with the move to disqualify him.

He reiterated that the moot question remains who invested Rs 20,000 crore in Adani shell firms and that he will keep raising it.

The Gandhi scion alleged that the "whole game" was to distract people from the issue and the panic the government was feeling over the matter.

LIVE: सत्य की राह पर, देश के लिए, मैं हर कीमत चुकाने को तैयार हूं | Special Press Briefing | AICC HQ https://t.co/fvu5m9ZYP4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2023

"I am here defending the democratic voice of the Indian people, I will continue to do that. I am not scared of these threats, of these disqualifications, allegations, or prison sentences. I am not scared of them. These people don't understand me yet, I am not scared of them," he said, attacking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress Holds Sankalp Satyagraha Against Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification

Meanwhile, top Congress leaders on Sunday began their 'sankalp satyagraha' at Raj Ghat in the national capital to protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among the leaders who gathered for a day-long satyagraha at the Raj Ghat, the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in the national capital.

Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram, Salman Khurshid, Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Saktisinh Gohil, Jothimani, Pratibha Singh and Manish Chatrath were also among the party's top brass present at the protest site.

They, however, didn't get permission from the Delhi Police as the request was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC imposed in and around Raj Ghat.

The Congress has announced plans to hold a day-long satyagraha in front of Gandhi statues at all states and district headquarters on Sunday to protest against Gandhi's disqualification. The satyagraha began around 10 AM and is scheduled to end at 5 PM.