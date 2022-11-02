topStoriesenglish
Rahul Gandhi CONGRATULATES Team India in a unique style, THIS video will melt your HEART- WATCH

Shortly after India's win against Bangladesh, Congress' Rahul Gandhi shared a heartwarming video to show how Bharat Jodo Yatris celebrated team India's victory.

Written By  Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 07:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a heartfelt video on Twitter
  • This came after India's win against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022

Rahul Gandhi CONGRATULATES Team India in a unique style, THIS video will melt your HEART- WATCH

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a heartfelt video on Twitter after India's win against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022. The video was from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which is currently in Telangana. In the video, a young boy, donning team India's blue jersey, was holding a cricket bat as the yatris watched him adoringly. The boy was celebrating India's big win and later, got his cricket bat signed by Rahul Gandhi. 

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh recently spoke about how the Bharat Jodo Yatra helped create a new, more positive political narrative.

Discussing the Yatra, which started at Kanyakumari on September 7, Ramesh said what it has done very visibly is energise the Congress organisation, be it in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh or Telangana.

"... The Bharat Jodo Yatra, I would not say has opened a window of opportunity, it has opened a door of opportunity."

The narrative around the Congress and Gandhi has been transformed, it is no longer a negative vilification narrative, the senior Congress leader said.

It is a narrative that acknowledges that this is quite a unique attempt at mass contact, Ramesh said.

(With agency inputs)

