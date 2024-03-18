BHUBANESWAR: BJP leader Satyabrata Panda on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is once again facing backlash following his 'Shakti' remark at the concluding rally of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. Panda said that the Waynad MP doesn't know the 'ABC' of Indian culture and Indian history. "In Indian mythology and culture, demons fight against the 'Shakti'. He doesn't know the 'ABC' of Indian culture and Indian history that's why he is daring to challenge the 'Shakti'," said Panda.

Rahul Gandhi, in his comments made on Sunday in Maharashtra, had raised concerns about the operation of EVMs, to emphasize the opposition's struggle against the might of the state. "There is a word 'Shakti' (might) in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti (might of the state). The question is, what is that Shakti and what does it entail for us? The soul and integrity of EVMs have been traded to the King (Modi). This is a fact. Not just EVMs but every autonomous institution of the country, be it the ED, CBI or Income Tax department, have traded their spines to the Centre," Rahul said in an address in Mumbai.

Further panda slammed Gandhi for allegedly demeaning the Indian Electoral System at an international forum by blaming EVMs. "Throwing the entire Indian system to berserk at international forums has become a perilous habit of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has taken notes from some NGO, I don't know which NGO is briefing him that he is saying such irrelevant things," said Panda while speaking to ANI.

The BJP leader lauded the Indian Electoral System which has become a model for the entire world. "The management of the Election Commission is being respected and praised worldwide and all of a sudden casting an aspersion on EVM and at the entire election system is nothing but throwing the entire system to berserk," he added.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that Odisha will vote for a 224-member state assembly poll alongside the 21 Lok Sabha seats in four phases on May 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The dates coincided with the 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th phases of the general elections to be held across the country. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2014 assembly election, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 23 seats, and the Congress obtained nine, while in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, out of the 21 seats, the BJD secured 12 seats, while the BJP clinched eight, leaving the Indian National Congress (INC) with a single seat.