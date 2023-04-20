Rahul Gandhi Interacts With UPSC, SSC Aspirants In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar - WATCH

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission examinations in the Mukherjee Nagar area here. Gandhi's meeting with the students came on a day a court in Gujarat's Surat rejected his application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. In Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi was seen seated on a chair on the roadside with the students as he asked them about their expectations and experiences.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar



The 2023 Civil Services Preliminary Exam will be held on 28th May pic.twitter.com/MKGlP7w2E6 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Rahul Gandhi Savours Old Delhi's Popular Dishes

Earlier on Monday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visited the Matia Mahal market in old Delhi and the Bengali market and treated himself to popular dishes of these areas. The Congress leader, who returned to the national capital after two days of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, visited old Delhi's Chandni Chowk, which is abuzz with activity during the month of Ramzan.

Gandhi visited a famous "sharbat" vendor in the Matia Mahal area and other eateries. He treated himself to fruits and also had a taste of "golgappas" at Nathu sweets at the Bengali market.

A large crowd gathered around the Congress leader in old Delhi. The people followed him around in the narrow streets and even raised slogans. Gandhi has often been seen visiting popular eating joints in Delhi.

Defamation Case Against Rahul Over Modi Surname Remark

Earlier today, a court in Surat in Gujarat rejected Rahul Gandhi's plea for a stay on conviction in a defamation case that saw him being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP by observing he should have been "more careful with his words" since he was a Member of Parliament and the then president of the country's second-largest political party.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge RP Mogera rejected Gandhi's plea for a stay of conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark. It said a "high standard of morality" is expected from a person like the appellant, adding that the trial court had imposed a sentence that was permissible in law.

A metropolitan magistrate court here on March 23 sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail after convicting him under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code for criminal defamation in the case filed by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

A day later, 52-year-old Gandhi, who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala in 2019, was disqualified under provisions of the Representation of the People Act.