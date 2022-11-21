'Rahul Gandhi is one such person...': Sena MP Sanjay Raut praises Congress leader for THIS reason

Mumbai: Praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (Uddhav) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said, "Rahul Gandhi called and checked on me yesterday despite his busy schedule amid Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said we were concerned about your well-being & said take care, we will work together again." The Shiv Sena MP hailed Rahul Gandhi for being connected to friends despite ideological and political differences. While talking to reporters in Mumbai, he said, "Rahul Gandhi is one such person who stays connected as friends against ideological and political differences. I have friends in BJP as well but they were happy when I was in jail, this is politics of the Mughal era".

Earlier on Friday, Raut distanced himself from Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar and warned "giving such a statement can cause strife in MVA." "We consider Veer Savarkar as a reverential figure," Raut said. Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has an alliance with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

A political row erupted in Maharashtra over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Hindutva Ideologue V D Savarkar. Addressing a press conference during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra on Thursday (November 17), Gandhi showed a paper to the media persons, claiming it was a letter written by Veer Savarkar to the British. He reiterated that Savarkar had helped the Britishers.

Reacting to Rahul's remark, former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his party has "immense respect'' for Veer Damodar Savarkar and he does not approve Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the freedom fighter.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra wrapped up its 14-day long Maharashtra leg on Sunday, November 20, 2022, with a 'Light of Unity' show in Nimkhed in Buldhana district.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, reached Jalgaon Jamod from Bhendval during the day. The march, which had reached the Madhya Pradesh border by the evening, will halt at Nimkhedi for two days before moving into Burhanpur in the neighbouring state.

