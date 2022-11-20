Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra completes Maharashtra leg, READ key highlights HERE

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has wrapped up its Maharashtra leg on Sunday, November 20, 2022, with a 'Light of Unity' show in Nimkhed in Buldhana district. Looking back at the past 14 days of the Yatra in Maharashtra, Rahul Gandhi said his experience was enriching as he learnt a lot during these 14 days in the land of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule.

"I will always cherish this experience," he said, adding he interacted with farmers, youth, women, Dalits and backward classes and deprived sections of the society on the socio-political situation in the country.

A great political upheaval has been observed during the Yatra in Maharashtra as many politicians, celebrities and activists were seen joining with the former Congress president. Controversies were built and several interesting bits were seen in the Yatra.

BJP were in full flung with its statements against the Yatra and the Yatris. Key highlights of Maharashtra's spell of the Yatra are, Medha Patkar joining the event which made BJP call Congress 'anti-Gujarat', Rahul Gandhi's statement on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar creating huge controversy among parties and celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen seen walking with Rahul Gandhi.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, reached Jalgaon Jamod from Bhendval during the day. The march, which had reached the Madhya Pradesh border by the evening, will halt at Nimkhedi for two days before moving into Burhanpur in the neighbouring state.