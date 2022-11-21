Gujarat Elections 2022: Amid Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in Surat, Rajkot

Ahmedabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a country-wide Bharat Jodo Yatra, will take a a break from walkathon to address two rallies in poll bound Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi will address two public rallies in Gujarat on Monday as part of the campaign for party candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state. He will address rallies at Mahuva in Surat district and in Rajkot city, as per the schedule released by the party. He will address the first rally at 1 pm in Panch Kakada, near Anaval Village, Mahuwa town in Surat district and the other rally at 3 pm at Shastri Maidan in Rajkot on Monday. Rahul's Gujarat visit comes amid speculations that he will refrain from campaigning as he did in Himachal, given his commitment for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

This will be Gandhi's second visit to Gujarat in two-and-a half-months and the first to campaign for the state elections which will be held on December 1 and 5. He last visited Gujarat on September 5 when he addressed a gathering of booth-level party workers in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra completes Maharashtra leg, READ key highlights HERE

This will also be going to be the first political engagement since the Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will enter Madhya Pradesh as it wrapped up the Maharashtra leg today. Reportedly, the Bharat Jodo Yatra be on a break on Monday as Rahul Gandhi will address rallies.

The Elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

(With agency inputs)