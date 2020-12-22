Rahul Gandhi knows nothing about farming, says UP minister

Bareilly: A Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Raghuraj Singh on Tuesday (December 22, 2020) hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he knows nothing about farming.

The minister during his visit to Bareilly said, "Rahul Gandhi knows nothing about farming. He doesn't even know the difference between wheat and barley."

"If he doesn't know the difference, how would he understand the problem of the farmers?" asked Singh.

Raghuraj Singh also mentioned Barack Obama's memoir and said that Obama had called Rahul Gandhi a 'pappu' in his book.

The minister was probably referring to the part of the memoir where the former United States President had said that Rahul Gandhi lacks 'aptitude'.

Obama had written on Gandhi, "He has a nervous, unformed quality about him as if he were a student who'd done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject," according to The New York Times review.

He added that the Congress party doesn't have any work and said, "Sometimes, the Congress president is Sonia Gandhi and sometimes it's Rahul Gandhi."

Singh said that the farmers are the providers, fortune and owner of this country and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the problems of farmers very well, whereas, Rahul Gandhi was born with a golden spoon.

Earlier in the month, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for the ongoing farmers' agitation in Delhi and accused the Centre of taking away the fundamental rights of the 'poor' and called it a crime against humanity.

Further, Gandhi said that for a better future, we have to respect the rights of every class.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to: "Modi govt is taking away the fundamental rights of the poor. It is a crime against humanity. For a better future of the country, we have to respect the rights of every class."

Rahul Gandhi was also one of the members in the delegation of opposition parties that met President Ram Nath Kovind on December 9 seeking repeal of the three farm laws.

After meeting the President, Rahul Gandhi told reporters, "We met the President and informed him of our view regarding the three farm laws. We have asked for their repeal," adding "We informed the President that it is critical that they are taken back."

Gandhi also said, "The way the farm laws were passed in Parliament, we feel it was an insult to farmers and that is why they are protesting in the cold weather against them."

Notably, the three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major agriculture sector reforms to remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new farm laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price (MSP). The new laws would also do away with the mandis, they apprehend, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Meanwhile, the farmer unions have said that they will take a call on Centre's letter on Wednesday.



