हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to meet Chidambaram at Tihar on Nov 27

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would visit former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in Tihar jail on Wednesday morning, party leaders said.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to meet Chidambaram at Tihar on Nov 27
File Image

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would visit former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in Tihar jail on Wednesday morning, party leaders said.

According to a senior party leader, Rahul and Priyanka will visit Chidambaram at around 9 a.m. Chidambaram has been lodged in the Tihar jail since his arrest in the INX Media case.

Visit of Rahul and Priyanka comes almost a month after Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met Chidambaram in the jail.

According to party leaders, Chidambaram, who is suffering from multiple diseases, has lost over 10 kg weight in the last three months.

Chidambaram is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with granting of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media while he was the Finance Minister.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the CBI and then sent to the judicial custody on September 5. He was later arrested by the ED in connection with the money laundering in the INX Media case.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiChidambaramSonia GandhiTihar JailEnforcement Directorate
Next
Story

Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP alliance will last for long time: Nawab Malik

Must Watch

PT49M15S

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar resigns from Deputy CM post, CM Fadnavis may resign soon as well