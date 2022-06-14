New Delhi: For the second consecutive day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald money-laundering case. Gandhi, 51, arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi with his "Z+" category CRPF security escort. Here are 10 key developments:

- Police personnel were deployed in huge numbers and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed around the agency's office just like on Monday (June 13).

- Various Congress workers, including Randeep Surjewala, were detained by Delhi Police as they protested over the ED probe against party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

- Senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ranjeet Ranjan, Imran Pratapgarhi and others were taken into police custody and taken to an unknown destination.

- Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, who Delhi Police also detained, slammed ED and asked, "Our protest will continue... what happened to ED cases against BJP leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma & Narayan Rane?... I've been detained."

- Rajasthan CM and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, "No one can imagine the pressure from govt on Delhi Police... we can manage with Section 144, but you can't stop us from coming into AICC office. The situation in the country is very serious."



- Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress MP from Wayanad spent over 10 hours at the federal agency's office on Monday, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Officials said as Gandhi's questioning could not be completed on Monday, he was summoned again on Tuesday.

- While agency sources informed that Gandhi recorded his statement and checked its transcript minutely, Congress leaders said the investigators took multiple breaks during his questioning.

What is the National Herald Case?

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The newspaper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Private Limited. Gandhi's mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is currently admitted to a hospital here due to Covid-related issues, has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23. Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies.