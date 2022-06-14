हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live updates: Rahul Gandhi to depose before ED again; Congress says fight will continue

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was questioned for over 10 hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, will appear before the central agency again on Tuesday.

By Ritesh K Srivastava | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 - 08:54
Comments |

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was questioned for over 10 hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, will appear before the central agency again on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi appeared before the central probe agency for the first time for questioning on Monday, accompanied by a battery of leaders including sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and escorted by armed CRPF personnel. He was given an 80-minute break in the afternoon. He left the ED office around 11.10 pm after questioning.

Hundreds of Congress workers in Delhi and state capitals took to the streets and several senior leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal, were detained here amid a massive show of strength by the party which had called for the Satyagraha march against the ED summons. The top leaders of the party were released from police detention around 11.30 pm soon after Rahul Gandhi left the Enforcement Directorate office.

The National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Tune in to www.zeenews.com for more latest updates on the case:- 

14 June 2022, 08:53 AM

Barricading underway & security forces deployed near Akbar Road in Delhi with Section 144 in CrPC imposed in the area.

 

 

14 June 2022, 08:51 AM

Delhi Police has issued a fresh traffic advisory, urging people to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 7 am and 12 pm.

 

 

14 June 2022, 08:51 AM

Nearly 459 Congress workers and senior leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K C Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge, were detained by the Delhi Police for not following police directions for the maintenance of law and order in the national capital, the cops said.

14 June 2022, 08:49 AM

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has said that he was injured during the protest march in support of Rahul Gandhi as three big, burly policemen crashed into him on Monday.

14 June 2022, 08:48 AM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will appear before the central agency again on Tuesday.

Must Watch

PT15M34S

Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru