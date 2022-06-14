14 June 2022, 08:53 AM
Barricading underway & security forces deployed near Akbar Road in Delhi with Section 144 in CrPC imposed in the area.
14 June 2022, 08:51 AM
Delhi Police has issued a fresh traffic advisory, urging people to avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 7 am and 12 pm.
Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs.Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads.
14 June 2022, 08:51 AM
Nearly 459 Congress workers and senior leaders, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K C Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge, were detained by the Delhi Police for not following police directions for the maintenance of law and order in the national capital, the cops said.
14 June 2022, 08:49 AM
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has said that he was injured during the protest march in support of Rahul Gandhi as three big, burly policemen crashed into him on Monday.
14 June 2022, 08:48 AM
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will appear before the central agency again on Tuesday.