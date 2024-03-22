As per Zee News sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi conversed with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s family over the phone, affirming his party's support in every possible manner, following the arrest of the AAP leader by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a liquor policy case. Rahul plans to attempt a meeting with either Kejriwal or his family to provide additional legal aid, according to the source.

A group from the ED visited Kejriwal's home on Thursday to question him about the liquor policy case. In a turn of events, Kejriwal was arrested during a search of his residence after failing to secure interim protection from the Delhi High Court and then taken to the ED's headquarters. Following the arrest of the governing CM, AAP members and leaders showed solidarity with Kejriwal after his arrest, while leaders from the INDIA bloc also offered their support to the AAP leader. Meanwhile, BJP officials backed the ED's measures against the Delhi Chief Minister, stressing the importance of truth prevailing.

Referring to the detention of two opposition chief ministers and the suspension of a bank account belonging to the Congress party, Atishi, a Delhi Minister and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, accused the BJP of attempting to win elections through undemocratic means. "...The BJP is murdering democracy. They've detained two opposition chief ministers (first Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, now Kejriwal) and blocked a party's bank account. Is this the BJP's strategy for winning elections?...Cease politicizing through the Enforcement Directorate, refrain from wielding it as a tool," she stated.

Earlier, Delhi Minister Atishi through a ‘X’ post said that the party had moved to the Supreme Court and urged an urgent hearing. "We have moved the Supreme Court to quash the arrest of Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal by ED. We have asked for an urgent hearing by the Supreme Court tonight itself," Atishi wrote.