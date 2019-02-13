हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's 'lies' on Rafale deal have been caught: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also cited a Supreme Court order to say that Gandhi allegedly lied about the deal.

Rahul Gandhi&#039;s &#039;lies&#039; on Rafale deal have been caught: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi's "lies" on the Rafale aircraft deal has been caught, the BJP said Wednesday and demanded an apology from him after the CAG said in a report that the deal was 2.86 per cent cheaper than the UPA's 2007 offer.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also cited a Supreme Court order to say that Gandhi allegedly lied about the deal.

"We never imagined Indira Gandhi's grandson and Rajiv Gandhi's son will lie so shamelessly," he said.

Prasad told reporters, "BJP demands that Rahul apologise as SC order and CAG report on Rafale jet deal have exposed his lies."
Gandhi, the Congress president, on Wednesday, noted that the CAG report on the Rafale deal does not mention the "dissent note" by negotiators.

He said he doesn't think it's worth the paper its written on.

The government's argument on price and faster delivery of Rafale jets has been demolished, Gandhi had said at a press conference. 

Rahul GandhiRafale dealRavi Shankar Prasad
