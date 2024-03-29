Rahul Reacts To Rs 1800 Crore IT Notice To Congress, Guarantees 'Exemplary Action Against Those...'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday gave a 'gurantee' that his party will take decisive action against those responsible for undermining democracy.

This 'gurantee' comes in response to the party receiving a substantial ₹1,800 crore income tax notice, which they have labeled as "tax terrorism."

The notice pertains to the assessment years 2017-18 to 2020-21 and includes both penalty and interest.

Mr. Gandhi emphasized that once the government changes, the necessary action will be taken in a manner that discourages any future attempts to harm democracy.



"When the government changes, action will definitely be taken against those who are destroying democracy. And the action will be taken in such a manner that no one will have the courage to do all this again. This is my guarantee," Rahul stated in a post shared on the microblogging platform X.

Early today, the Congress party received a setback, amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign, on Friday that the Income Tax Department has served a demand notice amounting to approximately Rs 1823.08 crore.

The notice covers the assessment years from 2017-18 to 2020-21 and includes penalty charges as well as accrued interest.

In response to the notice, the Congress party has accused the BJP of employing financial tactics to suppress them, ahead of Lok Sabha Election, scheduled to commence on April 19. During a press conference today, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh characterized the notices as a form of "tax terrorism" designed to undermine the party financially, emphasizing the urgency to cease such actions. "The notices are being sent to cripple us financially. This is tax terrorism, and this is being used to attack Congress. This has to stop," Jairam Ramesh said.