Rahul Tiwari, who dared to raise voice against Vikas Dubey, still missing

New Delhi: Gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested on Thursday (July 9) outside Mahakal temple in Ujjain, ending a six-day manhunt for the dreaded criminal accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his home in Bikru village, where an eerie silence has reportedly set in.

According to Zee News report, Rahul Tiwari, who raised voice against Vikas Dubey, is still missing for the past eight days and his mother is questioning the whereabouts of her son.

The 36-year-old Rahul Tiwari had dared to lodge a complaint against Vikas Dubey with the police administration for illegally occupying his in-laws' land in Mohini Nevada village. Tiwari complained that Dubey was trying to illegally occupy his in-laws' land in the name of his relatives.

On June 27, the goons of Vikas Dubey had thrashed Rahul Tiwari and took away his motorcycle. Rahul lodged a complaint in this regard with Chaubeypur police station, but the police did not take any cognizance of it.

On July 1, the then SHO of Chaubeypur police station along with 4 cops reached Rahul Tiwari's village Jadepur for questioning, but they did not take him to the police station but reached Vikas Dubey's Bikaru village.

When the police reached Bikru village, Vikas Dubey reportedly rebuked all the policemen and locked them in a room. After that, Rahul Tiwari was also beaten up brutally.

Vikas Dubey had also threatened Tiwari to kill and asking him that his relatives would be compensated for their expenses in the case. Rahul was also told that his relatives would also be given money for his sister-in-law's wedding.

Rahul Tiwari, however, managed to reach Kanpur city in the evening and met senior officials to lodge his complaint. After that, the police had decided to raid Vikas Dubey's house in Bikaru village in which 8 policemen were martyred.

Rahul Tiwari's family is scared, and are asking about his whereabouts. The police has so far not shared the copy of the FIR lodged by Rahul Tiwari.

Meanwhile, two more aides of Dubey were gunned down in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh. Kartikeya, who was arrested from Faridabad on Wednesday, was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand when he snatched the pistol of a policeman and tried to flee, ADG, Law and Order Prashant Kumar said.

Kartikeya fired at the policemen accompanying him, injuring two Special Task Force (STF) personnel, and was killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, the officer said.

The other aide, Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, also wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush, was killed in an encounter in Etawah, the police said.

Five persons have been killed in police encounters since the Kanpur ambush.