The Kamarkundu Railway Overbridge inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be dedicated to the nation this time. The Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will re-inaugurate the Kamarkundu Railway Overbridge which was inaugurated by Mamata Banerjee few days back. Railway Minister will complete the work virtually from Delhi on June 10. From the event, he will inaugurate all the passenger services of the railways within Hooghly district. The recent development work done by the railways in Hooghly district has cost Rs 254 crore. Every MP and MLA from Hooghly has been invited on the day of the event. Apart from this, the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari and MP Locket Chattopadhyay will also be present, the Eastern Railway said.

Also Read: 'Mamata Banerjee is lying by putting her own sticker', check what BJP MP reveals!

MLA-cum-minister Becharam Manna said there was no question of going to the function. He said, "The ground beneath the BJP's feet has shifted. The railways is dedicating the bridge which has been already inaugurated. They have lost all senses." Arambagh MP Aparupa Poddar conveyed the message of rejection in the same tone and said, "The railway minister should dedicate the cause of Ramakrishna deb by creating the Bhabadighi-Arambagh line."

On the same day, the Railway Minister will inaugurate a number of newly constructed services including new building of Kamarkundu station, platform shelter, foot overbridge, development of yards, commissioning of electronic interlocking at Bandel-Mogra Third Line and Adi Saptagram, Expansion of Balrambati, Mirzapur, Bankipur, Adi Saptagram Foot Overbridge, Expansion of Subway at Adisaptgram, expansion of subway at Adisaptgram, new platform of Mogra Loop Line, Chandannagar Station Building.