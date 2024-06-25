Advertisement
Railway Workers Risk Lives To Fix Train Leak, Viral Video Sparks Debate

The video of two railway staffers going viral on the internet caught them risking their lives to repair air leakage in the train.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2024, 03:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Railway Workers Risk Lives To Fix Train Leak, Viral Video Sparks Debate

A video went viral on the internet, raising a debate on railway safety and the exercise it follows. The famous recording shows two railway employees risking their lives to repair air leakage in the train. One man was caught crawling under the train, and the other was seen walking on the edge of the bridge. The clip broke the internet with millions of views and many comments.

The famous recording reportedly featured Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilot of the train. Netizens are shocked by the incident and have posted various reactions to it.

The event was shared by J. Sanjay Kumar, a traffic service officer at Indian Railways.

In the video, a man was seen walking at the edge of the bridge, whereas another man was spotted crawling on the railway track under the train. 

The recording was posted on X by @Sanjay-IRTS with the caption, “And duty calls ! Trust me, when the iron wheel stops, the entire machinery becomes activated, even risking their life.”

The video received around 1.6 million views and over 1,200 likes on social media. Numerous reactions were captured from users on the clip. Some were appreciating the effort put into the service, whereas others were criticizing the life-risking stunt.

One of the users criticized the act and commented, “It’s a shameful video. I was so disappointed to see this video. Pilots should not be doing what they did. Our rescue/emergency action team should have shown the speed of fixing it. Every Indian will be ashamed seeing how pilots run trains in India.”

Another user was taken in by the efforts and said, “Apart from the armed forces and police, there are some professions that deserve good appreciation, respect, and reputation for their service to nation even at the risk of their lives." Loco pilots, I believe, is 1 of them. There is a huge shortage of loco pilots in railways. God bless them.”

Some of them looked confused about whether to appreciate the dedication or criticize the life risking stunt, “We should feel proud or ashamed??”

 

