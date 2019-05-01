Railways take several precautionary measures for approaching cyclonic storm Fani

In view of the approaching cyclonic storm Fani, the southeastern railway on Wednesday issued a statement listing several precautionary measures.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani is likely to cross Odisha coastal areas within a day or two. Heavy to very heavy rainfall may likely occur in the coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal. Rain and thunderstorm are very likely over the coastal Odisha.

Live TV

As precautionary measures, special patrolling has been arranged by the railway and break down vans and relief trains are kept alert for the areas which are likely to be affected. Close coordination is being maintained with the local authority and disaster management team.

East Coast Railway has already issued an advisory to cancel or regulate trains which might get affected due to the said cyclone. Consequently, the whole section between Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar-Puri-Visakhapatnam will be cleared so that there will be no train in the section during the extreme situation.

In such situation, all trains, going from South Eastern Railway towards Bhubaneswar, Puri, Visakhapatnam and other destinations to southern parts of India may be cancelled, diverted, regulated or re-scheduled in these crucial days.