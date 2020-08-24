हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Rain pushes up water levels in Mumbai lakes to 94%, BMC may revoke 10% water cut rule

The water level in lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai has jumped to 94% mainly due to good rainfall received by Mumbai in this monsoon season.

Rain pushes up water levels in Mumbai lakes to 94%, BMC may revoke 10% water cut rule

The water level in lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai has jumped to 94% mainly due to good rainfall received by Mumbai in this monsoon season.

The addition of only one more percent of water in these lakes will make the stock of water in Mumbai sufficient for the entire year.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that it will withdraw 10% water cut rule as soon as the water level touches 95%. It may be recalled that the BMC had implemented the rule of 20% cut in water supply in June-July due to less rain but the cut was reduced to 10% after good rains in August.

Mumbai gets water from seven lakes and the total stock of water in these lakes is around 1356732 MLD. Mumbai needs 1447363 MLD of water annually.

Tags:
MaharashtraMumbaiMumbai waterMumbai lakes
Next
Story

With 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, India's total tally crosses 31-lakh mark
  • 31,06,348Confirmed
  • 57,542Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M5S

Badi Bahas: Conflict in Congress again, who will be commanded this time?