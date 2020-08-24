Rain pushes up water levels in Mumbai lakes to 94%, BMC may revoke 10% water cut rule

The water level in lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai has jumped to 94% mainly due to good rainfall received by Mumbai in this monsoon season.

The addition of only one more percent of water in these lakes will make the stock of water in Mumbai sufficient for the entire year.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that it will withdraw 10% water cut rule as soon as the water level touches 95%. It may be recalled that the BMC had implemented the rule of 20% cut in water supply in June-July due to less rain but the cut was reduced to 10% after good rains in August.

Mumbai gets water from seven lakes and the total stock of water in these lakes is around 1356732 MLD. Mumbai needs 1447363 MLD of water annually.