New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday (June 30) evening with the city experiencing water-logging in several areas. Thursday's rain has been touted as the first heavy downpour of the season. The movement of local trains, Mumbai's lifeline, was also affected due to waterlogging on tracks, especially between Kurla to Parel section on the Central Railway line and due to some technical glitches on the Western Railway route. People were seen wading through knee-deep water at several locations and scores of motorists were stuck in traffic snarls for hours.

The Maximum City will continue to receive heavy rainfall today, predicted the Met department. The weather department has issued a yellow alert, predicting heavy rains at a few places in the city on July 1 and 2, an official said. The IMD Mumbai has forecast moderate to heavy rains with the possibility of "occasional intense spells" at isolated places in the city for 24 hours from Friday morning.

In Rajasthan, monsoon arrived eight days after the normal onset date on Thursday (June 30). Heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Bhatarpur, Dausa, Alwar, Baran and Jaipur districts of east Rajasthan. The highest rainfall was recorded in Lawan of Dausa at 100 mm.

Director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre, Radheshyam Sharma said it usually monsoon enters Rajasthan from Kota and Udaipur divisions of south-eastern parts, but this time it has entered from Alwar, Kota and Bharatpur in eastern Rajasthan and not from south Rajasthan. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon into some more parts of the state in the next 24 to 48 hours, he said.

Sharma added that most places in east Rajasthan are likely to receive rain and lightning for the next three days. There is a possibility of heavy rain at some places and 'very heavy' rain at one or two places in the districts of Bharatpur, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions, he said. He said there is a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning at some places in the districts of Bikaner and Jodhpur division of western Rajasthan.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon further advanced into Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan on June 30. "The northern limit of the monsoon now passes through Deesa, Ratlam, Tonk, Sikar, Rohtak, Pathankot," it said. The southwest monsoon usually arrives in the national capital on June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. The Delhi-NCR is expected to get plentiful rainfall in July and August, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said. The IMD issued an 'orange' alert, warning of moderate rainfall in the city on Friday. A 'yellow' alert is in place for light rain for the subsequent six days. As per the MeT department forecast, more rains are expected across Uttar Pradesh over the next couple of days.