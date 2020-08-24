Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lends support to Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: After the dissident letter seeking a leadership change in the Congress party surfaced, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has lend his support to the Gandhis. Gehlot expressed his displeasure over the letter written to Sonia Gandhi by 23 senior leaders regarding the national leadership of the Congress.

Taking to Twitter he said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote: News of 23 senior Congress leaders writing letter to Honourable CP is unbelievable and if it is true - it’s very unfortunate there was no need to go in media. I strongly believe that Hon’ble CP Smt Sonia Gandhi ji should continue to lead the party at this crucial juncture where the fight is to save the ethos of our Democracy. She has always taken challenges head on. But if she has made up her mind. I believe Rahul Gandhi should come ahead and be the Congress President as country faces the biggest challenge to save our Constitution, Democracy."

Several leaders of the Congress have lend their support to interim party chief Sonia Gandhi and former party President Rahul Gandhi. Including Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry chief ministers Bhupesh Baghel and V Narayansamy, respectively.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Sonia Gandhi wants to quit as the interim president. Now there is a challenge before the Congress to choose a new president because Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have already said that the Congress should not be headed by the Gandhi family.

In such a situation, the question also arises that if either Rahul or Priyanka do not take responsibility for the post, then in who will take the command of the Congress.