Ashok Gehlot Replies To PM Modi's 'Laal Diary' Barb, Says 'Talk About Red Tomatoes'

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he should talk about 'red tomatoes' instead of the 'Laal Diary'. He also said that the real loot is done by the prime minister by selling a 'red cylinder' (LPG cylinder) for Rs 1,150. His remarks came after Modi invoked sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha's 'red diary' and said that the 'dark deeds' recorded in it will lead to the Congress defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Ashok Gehlot said that the red diary was 'imaginary' and does not exist yet the issue is being politicised. The senior Congress leader also said that the people of Rajasthan will show a 'red flag' to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the time to come.

"I know nothing of 'red diary' but I know about 'red cylinder' which has wreaked havoc and is a real loot, costing Rs 1,150," he said while interacting with the beneficiaries of the scheme who availed LPG cylinders for Rs 500.



"Red diary is nothing but an imaginary concept. The PM, instead of talking about it, should talk about red tomatoes and the red faces of people (angry with inflation)," he added.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Sikar, PM Modi said that the 'red diary' is a fresh product of the Congress' 'loot ki dukan'. It is said that the 'dark deeds' of the Congress are recorded in the diary, which will defeat the party in elections in the state, he said.

Modi also accused the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan of looting people and also targeted it over various recruitment paper leaks in the state.

"In the name of running the government in Rajasthan, Congress has set up a 'loot ki dukan' in a 'jhooth ka bazar' (market of lies). The latest product of this 'loot ki dukan' is Rajasthan's red diary," Modi said.

"It is said that the dark deeds of the Congress government are recorded in this red diary. People are saying that if the pages of the red diary are opened, then several big-wigs will be settled," he said.

"These people might remain tight-lipped, but this red diary will lead to Congress' defeat in this assembly election," he added.

The red diary was recently produced by Gudha in the state assembly, who claimed that it contained the details of the alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.