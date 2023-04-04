Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tests Covid-19 Positive

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot On Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19. Congress leader took on Twitter to inform about his health and wrote that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection and has mild symptoms of the disease.

Gehlot further said that he will continue his work from his residence only and urged the public to be vigilant and follow the Covid-19 protocol.

पिछले कुछ दिनों में देशभर में कोविड के मामले बढ़े हैं। मैं स्वयं भी हल्के लक्षणों के साथ कोविड से संक्रमित हो गया हूं। डॉक्टरों की सलाह के अनुसार अगले कुछ दिन निवास से ही कार्य जारी रखूंगा। आप सब सावधानी बरतें एवं कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करें। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 4, 2023

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday recorded 3038 fresh cases of covid in the last 24 hours with the active caseload standing at 21,179.The COVID cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 now dropped to 3038 in the last 24 hours.

With 2,069 recoveries in the last 24 hours, total recoveries have increased to 4,41,77,204. India`s recovery rate is currently at 98.76 per cent. The daily and weekly positivity rates are 1.84 per cent and 2.49 per cent respectively. A total of 1,894 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Of the 92.20 crore total tests conducted so far, 1,64,740 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, India has so far administered 220.65 crore Covid-19 Vaccine doses (95.20 crores Second Dose and 22.86 crores Precaution Dose), of which 9,497 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

In the wake of rising COVID cases in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that Omicron`s sub-variant which is circulating in the country has not led to an increase in hospitalisations and there is no need to worry.The Minister said that there is a need to remain vigilant

."We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn`t increased hospitalisations," Mandaviya said.

Revised Guidelines For Covid-19

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for Covid-19 in the wake of the surge of cases in the past week across the country.

"Antibiotics should not be used unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection. The possibility of coinfection of COVID-19 with other endemic infections must be considered. Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," revised guidelines said.

"Seek immediate medical attention if difficulty breathing, High-grade fever/ severe cough, particularly if lasting for more than 5 days. A low threshold is to be kept for those with any of the high-risk features," guidelines discussed and prepared in January said.

Additionally, in moderate or severe diseases at high risk of progression, the guidelines recommend, "Consider Remdesivir for up to 5 days (200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV OD for the next 4 days)".